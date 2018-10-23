Letter: Mayor deserves support on plan for new City Hall

Editor:

I would like to follow up on the commentary that Mayor Tim Elinski wrote in the Sunday (10/14/18) Verde Independent. It refers to the need for a new City Hall in Cottonwood.

As the mayor stated, the need for a city hall large enough to house all departments has been discussed for years. The opportunity has been brought before Council that would be an excellent opportunity to move forward, and it would be the best opportunity financially. The facility would cost a lot less that finding property and building a facility.



A new business or new resident in Cottonwood has to drive to different buildings to acquire what they need. A central facility housing all departments, would be a great asset for new comers or for a local business or resident.

The facility that NAH has offered the City, can be developed to accommodate the various departments and still have room for growth.

By combining the departments, we would open up some buildings in Old Town and other parts of the city for businesses.

Why would we miss this opportunity to save money, rather than wait until later when cost to build will be higher, and great opportunities do not always come around when they are needed.

I have been in favor of this opportunity with NAH. However, my term on City Council is coming to an end in November.

Encourage your Cottonwood Council members to consider this cost saving opportunity.

Linda Norman

Cottonwood City

Council Member