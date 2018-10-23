Obituary: Herbert Hoover Winebarger 1928-2018

Herbert Hoover Winebarger, just “Herb” to friends, passed away Oct. 14, 2018, at the age of 90 years, a few months after suffering a debilitating stroke.





Herb was born in Meat Camp, North Carolina, on Feb. 1, 1928.

He joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 19.





After leaving the Navy, Herb worked in Washington, D.C., selling insurance. One of his clients was the late John F. Kennedy before he ran for president.





Herb was married and lived in Maryland and West Virginia where he opened a Hoover Service Center, selling sewing machines, vacuum cleaners and small appliances. He then moved to Arizona in the mid-1960s to begin his Real Estate career. Herb worked with his sister for a few years before he opened his own company just a few doors away. In 1977, Herb bought a Century 21 Real Estate franchise and grew his company to several branches with over 70 employees at one time. Herb lived in West Phoenix for years.

Herb raised six kids of whom two of his sons, Ronnie and Jeff, are deceased.





Herb later built a large home in Sedona and lived there for years until the traffic and congestion was too much. He then moved to Rimrock, Beaver Creek, where he wanted to be during the last weeks of his life.





Herb is survived by his wife, Judy of 20 years; sons, Roger Winebarger and Mike Winebarger; step-daughters, Debbie Hoffman and Linda Thule; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; a sister, Eva Owen; and nieces and nephews.





Herb was loved by all who knew him.





A Celebration of Herb’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m., at Grace Community Church, 5100 N. Stevenson Drive, Rimrock, Arizona, 86335. Food and gathering to follow.







Donations may be sent to Grace Community Church. Please leave condolences for the family at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by survivors.