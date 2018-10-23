Letter: Thank you once again; eight years now and still going strong

Editor:

Thank you, thank you, thank you again VVMC for the gift of life. Eight years now and going strong. I want to thank Cathleen Jochim, Kenneth Bescak, Samuel Butman, Orazio Amabile. Thomas Neumann, the therapy group, the helicopter crew and all the nurses and doctors and technicians behind the scenes. Each and every one a professional. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Jeff Simon

Clarkdale