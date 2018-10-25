21 AZ cases linked to Salmonella outbreak

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services has now confirmed 21 cases of illness in Arizonans from Salmonella Newport linked raw beef products, which were recalled earlier this month.

JBS Tolleson, Inc., expanded the recall’s scope to include nearly seven million pounds of raw beef products that may be contaminated. The raw, non-intact beef items, including ground beef, were packaged on various dates from July 26, 2018, to Sept. 7, 2018.

Arizonans are urged to double-check meat in their freezers for the number “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Recalled meat should be thrown in the garbage or returned to the store where purchased.

The recalled beef has been sold under several names including Showcase/Walmart, Cedar River Farms, Comnor Perfect Choice, Gourmet Burger, and Grass Run Farms Natural. The recalled items can also be identified by the products list or product labels.

To prevent foodborne illness, ADHS advises everyone to thoroughly wash hands with soap and water prior to eating or preparing food. Avoid cross-contamination of raw meat and other food during preparation by washing hands, cutting boards, utensils, and any food preparation surfaces.

To destroy harmful bacteria, cook ground beef to an internal temperature of 160°F (71.1°C ) measured by inserting a food thermometer in the thickest part of the meat.