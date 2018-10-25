Babcock, Rogers pace Mingus effort in Bradshaw Invite

Mingus Union came home with five medalists at Saturday’s Bradshaw Mountain Cross Country Invitational.

Overall, the Mingus girls finished third overall in the team scoring Saturday while the boys’ squad was fourth.

The top performance of the day came from Mingus senior Meg Babcock, who finished sixth in a field of 34 runners.

Babcock covered Bradshaw’s three-loop 5-kilometer course in 21-minutes, 17-seconds. Joining her as medalists were freshmen Claire and Aubrey Peterson. The Peterson sisters finished 12th and 16th, respectively, with 22:28 and 23:11 personal record clockings.

For the boys, sophomore Jehiah Rogers led the way for Mingus in 16th place with an 18:16 clocking, while senior Nick Lodico also made it to the medal ceremony with a 20th-place performance in 18:27. Sophomores Riley Bliss and Henry Durnez covered the 5K course in 18:44 and 19:25, respectively, with surprising freshman Isaac Reynolds rounding out the scoring effort for Mingus in 19:49.

The Mingus runners are off this weekend. They will next compete Nov. 2 in the Division III, Section IV league championship race in Holbrook.