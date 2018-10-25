Cottonwood police detective arrested following domestic violence investigation

A Cottonwood police officer was arrested Wednesday following an investigation of a domestic disturbance in Clarkdale, according to Clarkdale Police Sgt. Nicole Florisi.

Cody James Delafuente, 27, was charged with aggravated assault, assault and disorderly conduct, all per domestic violence, said Florisi. The incident occurred at the Mountain Gate subdivision.

“At this time, the aggravated assault charge is a felony. The other two are misdemeanors,” she said.

Florisi said the “extensive investigation” into the alleged incident began Oct. 18.

Florisi said Delafuente “is employed with the City of Cottonwood as a police officer.”

Delafuente, who is a detective with Cottonwood PD, was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday, said Cottonwood Police Commander Gareth Braxton-Johnson.

Braxton-Johnson said Cottonwood police were officially notified Wednesday by Clarkdale police that there was probable cause to arrest Delafuente.

"We try not to get ahead of a criminal investigation so we don't hinder another agency and jump the gun ahead of them,” said Braxton-Johnson.

Florisi said additional information will be posted on the Town of Clarkdale website at http://www.clarkdale.az.gov when it becomes available.