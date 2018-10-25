Maury Wills to throw out first pitch at Camp Verde’s Vintage Base Ball opening day

CAMP VERDE – On Saturday, Nov. 3, come watch a free Vintage Base Ball Exhibition at Fort Verde State Historic Park on Hollamon Street.

Or come play. No experience needed.

In the mid-1870s, a base ball club was formed of soldiers who were stationed at Fort Verde. They called themselves the Excelsiors.

The modern-day Excelsiors are members of the eight-team Arizona Territories Vintage Base Ball League.

The Excelsiors are inviting people to come participate in a spirited game of base ball the way it was originally played at the Fort.

Starting at 10 a.m. and until about 4 p.m., the Excelsiors and four other teams in the Arizona Territories Vintage Base Ball League will play against each other in a round-robin tournament of games to celebrate opening day of the league’s 2018-2019 season.

First pitch will be thrown out by former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills.

Now 86, Wills stole 104 bases in 1962 on his way to winning the National League’s Most Valuable Player award.

Vintage base ball rules

Base ball’s rules in 1860 were different than they are today.

Pitching was underhanded. A ball caught off one bounce is an out on the batter. We play with no gloves. Players wear period-correct uniforms and use period-correct traditions.

This is a free opportunity to try this game out. Just bring yourself and a friend or two and have a good time. Leave your fielder’s glove at home though, because gloves weren’t used in the mid-19th century.

If you don’t feel like playing but are interested in the history of Camp Verde, the Verde Valley or baseball itself, come on out. The Excelsiors are also looking for fans, umpires, and scorekeepers.

The goal of the Fort Verde Excelsiors Vintage Base Ball team is to play 1860-era base ball in a historically accurate way.

For more information, call Fort Verde State Historic Park at 928-567-3275.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42