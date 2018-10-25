Obituary: Mildred A. Motes 1928-2018

Mildred “Millie” A. Motes of Clarkdale, Arizona, peacefully passed away at age 90 on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Cottonwood, Arizona.

She was born on April 18, 1928, in Swan River Township, Morrison County, Minnesota, to John and Helen Yourczek Jelinski.





She attended country school and graduated from Little Falls High School. Trustworthiness, dedication and intellect earned her a position at Western Union, which asked her to take her talents to Nebraska.

In Nebraska, she met Clarence Motes and the couple married in 1949. Clarence was employed at the Sioux Army Depot. Together Millie and Clarence had five children: Dale, John, Clarice, Mary Ann and Bruce, all were born in Sidney, Nebraska.





Mildred and Clarence moved the family to Arizona where Clarence took a leadership position at the Navajo Army Depot at Bellemont, Arizona. Millie also worked in the Personal Department at Navajo Army Depot.

After Clarence’s passing in 1973, she returned to Little Falls with her two youngest children, where they finished their education. Years later, she returned to Arizona to enjoy her retirement where her three oldest children live today.





Known for her unwavering commitment to the Catholic Faith, Mildred spent every moment setting an example to all of us what it means to be a child of God. Her love for us and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren is forever embedded in our hearts. We know she will continue to show us the path to salvation from up above, as she has done for us during her time on Earth. We’ll miss her charm, her wit, her caring, her resolve and her loving heart.



Left to cherish her memory are her children: Dale (Irm), John (Debbie), Clarice (Pat) Shamrell, Mary Ann (Robert) Jordan, and Bruce (Linda); grandchildren: Oliver, Christie, Rex, Kellie, Miranda, Eric, Shayna, Kayla and Brennan; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers: Wilfred and Ralph; sister-in-law Pat; numerous nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence E. Motes; parents, John and Helen Jelinski; infant brother, Gerald and siblings, Arthur, Irene, Dolores and Bernadine - much loved brothers and sisters-in-law.



Visitation with rosary will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 from 5-7 p.m., with Rosary at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish in Cottonwood on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at 10:30 a.m.

Burial immediately following services at All Souls Cemetery in Cottonwood. The family graciously requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be considered to Valley View Care, 421 N. Willard Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 (928-634-1700) or Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish, 700 N. Bill Gray Road, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 (928-634-2933). An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by survivors.