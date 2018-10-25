Project H.A.N.D.S. puts smiles on faces at The Haven

CAMP VERDE – On Tuesday, more than a dozen of The Haven of Camp Verde’s residents received blessing bags from residents of the Verde View Senior Apartments.

Through Project H.A.N.D.S., Retirement Housing Foundation member facilities such as the Verde View Senior Apartments assembled 75 packages containing tissues, bookmarks, chocolates, magnifiers and other conveniences,” simple things that they can use,” said Penelope Cook, Social Services coordinator at Verde View Senior Apartments.

“We wanted to put a smile on their faces,” Cook said.

Project H.A.N.D.S.

Project H.A.N.D.S. – the acronym stands for Helping Angels National Donated Support – is organized through Retirement Housing Foundation’s 96 residential communities to meet the needs of people in need, Cook said, such as homeless shelters, shelters for the abused, and children’s hospitals.

At Verde View, residents filled the blessing bags, brought them to The Haven, then distributed them to the residents. For Ray Hernandez, “the point is for our community to do something for another community.”

RHF residential communities include assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care and affordable housing for older adults, according to the Retirement Housing Foundation website, www.rhf.org.

A year ago, more than 24,000 items were made from donated yarn and sewing materials, according to the Retirement Housing Foundation.

How can you contribute to Project H.A.N.D.S.?

Verde Valley residents interested in contributing to Project H.A.N.D.S. should contact Verde View Senior Apartments and ask if they are accepting donations.

According to the Retirement Housing Foundation website, donations of yarn, fabric, and money provide the materials used by the residents in their work.

Collect materials in your neighborhood or with friends and family. Encourage your church or other charitable organization or local business to make a donation to support Project H.A.N.D.S.

To contribute to Project H.A.N.D.S., contact Penelope Cook at the Verde View Senior Apartments at 928-567-9378.

