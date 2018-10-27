Adam Thomson appointed to serve on VACTE governing board

Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has appointed Adam Thompson to serve on the to the Valley Academy for Career and Technical Education Governing Board representing the residents of the Cottonwood Oak Creek School District.
The appointment was necessary after long-time Board Member Steve Dockray opted to not seek re-election. His current term ends Dec. 31. No candidate filed to run for Dockray’s seat during the 2018 election
Thompson is a 1996 graduate of Mingus Union High School.
He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Professional Aeronautics, and a then a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (Aviation emphasis). He is married and the couple have four children, a sophomore at Northern Arizona University, a Mingus Union High School student, and two students at Mountain View Prep.
Thompson is a Navy veteran. He worked for Cox Communication and Advanced Educational Programs prior to founding Wired-Up, a security and technology integration business in Cottonwood for which he serves as CEO.
“Mr. Thompson understands the role of the governing board and will work to balance the needs of students, parents, staff, prospective employers, and the taxpayer. As a parent and business owner, he should relate well to all segments of the community and with his fellow board members,” said Thompson.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.