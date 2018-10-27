Mingus edges Prescott to win second consecutive region title

PRESCOTT — Mingus Union first year head football coach Robert Ortiz said he isn’t a big fan of birthdays but Marauders gave him a grand sized present.

Then No. 12 Mingus Union (8-2, 5-1 Grand Canyon) beat then No. 11 Prescott 12-10 on the road on Friday night, Ortiz’s birthday, to win the Grand Canyon Region championship.

“The kids have been great throughout the week,” Ortiz said. “They kinda said ‘if there’s one thing you want for your birthday what would it be?’ and I said ‘for you guys to go out and win region’ and I’m glad they did it but to me they didn’t do it for me, they did it for themselves, I know these kids, I got to know them pretty well and I feel like they definitely wanted this from day one, so that was a goal of mine, to go our and do what I can for them.”

The Marauders won their fifth straight to pull even with the Badgers (7-3, 5-1) in the Grand Canyon standing and win the region’s automatic bid to the state tournament thanks to the head to head victory.

“That’s the only thing he wanted from us and that’s what we gave him,” Mingus senior defensive back/running back Joe Machado said.

The Marauders also snapped the Badgers’ four game win streak. Ten points was Prescott’s lowest output of the season.

Clinging to a 12-10 lead with 2:09 left, Mingus senior defensive back/running back Joe Machado got an interception that pretty much sealed the game.

He credited senior Chris Mathe with an assist on the interception.

“He’s the one who told me to sit in that coverage, and I listen to my teammates like I should,” Machado said.

Mingus Union got on the board first when senior quarterback Antoine Zabala hit senior receiver/linebacker Chaz Taylor with

a 28-yard touchdown following an interception by senior linebacker/tackle Gabe Meyers.

After they scored a touchdown, the Badgers pushed the lead to 10-6 with a field goal but the Marauders responded right away with a 70-yard screen pass to senior running back/defensive back Alex Nelson.

“It feels great, it was a close game, that’s always what we wanted,” Nelson said. “The blow out games are fun, but it’s games like these that we’re going to remember forever.”

With two long touchdown passes, Zabala out dueled Prescott senior Austin Clark in the battle of the region’s two most noteworthy signal callers. Going into the game, Zabala led the region in passes and Clark lead the region in rushing.

“Austin’s a great runner, he definitely a dual threat quarterback, we told him all we week that we needed to shut down the run, we couldn’t let him run all over us, I thought we did a pretty job of that, force him into passing situations,” Ortiz said. “Of course they were going to make their plays and take their chances, we just knew that we were going to have to make some plays on our end as well.”

The region title comes despite the GCR’s unbalanced schedule, which had the Marauders play only two games at home but four on the road.

“I think playing on the road’s always tough, I mean you don’t know what kids you’re going to get when you’re on the road and how you travel, but definitely tough coming here,” Ortiz said. “The atmosphere here is a great atmosphere to play in, I mean it’s a little intimidating to be honest, they have a great crowd, great band, the set up is great here but as far as playing on the road, I think our kids knew what was at stake and they just treated it as a business trip.”

After starting the season 0-2 on the road, though short handed, the Marauders finished the regular season with a 3-2 road record and winning two games in row away from home.

“Earlier in the season we had trouble with the away games but we could not lose this one and I’m glad we came out with the win, we battled as hard as we could,” Machado said.

Mingus Union heads in to the playoffs on a five game win streak and having won three of their last four games on the road.

“We’re gonna make a run, we’re gonna do everything we can to beat teams and we want to play the best, we want to keep going in the playoffs,” Machado said.