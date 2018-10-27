Obituary: Judith Love 1940-2018

Judith Love, known to many as “Gongie,” went to be with the Lord on Oct. 19, 2018, at the age of 78 years. Born in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 20, 1940, to Russell and Opal Lepker. She married the love of her life, Robert (Tata) Love, of Cottonwood, Arizona, in 1959.



Judy, “Gongie,” will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her three children, Rob, Penne and Dixie; grandchildren, Nicole, Kori, Ashten, Alliee; and great-grandchildren, Kiya, Ashlee, Aniya, Aiden and Dallas; along with many other family members and wonderful friends.





Information provided by survivors.