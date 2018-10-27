Obituary: Judith Love 1940-2018

Judith Love, known to many as “Gongie,” went to be with the Lord on Oct. 19, 2018, at the age of 78 years. Born in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 20, 1940, to Russell and Opal Lepker. She married the love of her life, Robert (Tata) Love, of Cottonwood, Arizona, in 1959.
Judy, “Gongie,” will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her three children, Rob, Penne and Dixie; grandchildren, Nicole, Kori, Ashten, Alliee; and great-grandchildren, Kiya, Ashlee, Aniya, Aiden and Dallas; along with many other family members and wonderful friends.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.