Sports briefs: Mingus and Camp Verde volleyball suffer tough losses

Mingus Union volleyball closed out the season with a narrow loss at home to Lee Williams.
The No. 31 Marauders (13-16, 1-11 Grand Canyon) lost 3-2 to No. 22 Lee Williams on Senior Night on Tuesday.
Mingus Union cruised in the first two sets, winning 25-13 and 25-17 but the Volunteers struck back in the third set, winning 25-13. Then Lee Williams went the distance in the last two sets, winning 36-34 and 16-14 to complete the comeback win.
Mingus Union ended the season with a seven match-losing streak.
CV volleyball falls to NPA, GP
Camp Verde High volleyball closed out its season with a couple of losses.
On Tuesday the No. 31 Cowboys (8-22, 2-10 Central) lost 3-0 to No. 9 Northland Prep at home. The Spartans won the first set 25-14, the second 25-20 and the third 25-16.
Then on Thursday the Cowboys closed out the season with a 3-0 loss at No. 3 Glendale Prep.
The Cowboys ended the season with three straight defeats and dropping nine straight sets.
