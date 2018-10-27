Will your job drug test you?

In Arizona, employers may, but aren’t required to give applicants a drug test as part of a condition of employment.

You’ve just updated your resume, alerted your references, killed that interview and now you’ve been offered the job. The next questions is: will your employer drug test you?

In Arizona, employers may, but aren’t required to give applicants a drug test as a condition of employment.

Employers must inform applicants if drug testing is required, according to Arizona Revised Statutes. A written policy must include a description of employees subject to drug testing, circumstances under which testing is required and what type of substances they are testing for.

But how do you know if your job plans to conduct a drug test?

“I imagine each employer would probably have its own unique reasons for whether and how it chooses to exercise its right to do this, and their choice is probably informed, at least to some degree, by the type of business they’re engaged in,” said Cottonwood City Attorney Steve Horton.

According to James Perey, Yavapai College executive dean of the Verde Valley Campus, employees are tested for cause.

“Typically when employees are acting oddly or who get into accidents,” he said. “We do not do random drug testing. We drug test applicants when required to do so by a third party, such as hiring a police officer or a clinical nurse.”

Copper Canyon Fire & Medical Authority Chief Terry Keller said there is a drug screening for all operational employees.

“We test annually as part of their fit-for-duty physical,” he said. “For all employees, we test pre-hire and for cause.”

At Northern Arizona Healthcare, there is a drug screening policy for all new hires regardless of position, said Sophia Papa, external communication coordinator at Northern Arizona Healthcare.

But in school districts like Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union, only bus drivers are required to take a drug test.

“This is a state requirement,” said Mingus Superintendent Penny Hargrove. “We also have to do periodic random drug testing with them and if there is an accident (even if it is not their fault) they undergo drug testing.”

Cottonwood-Oak Creek also does random drug testing after accidents or for reasonable suspicion.

Other employers require a more stringent policy.

The City of Cottonwood has a detailed policy for its transportation department but also a general policy for all employees.

For Cottonwood employees, the policy applies to elected officials, all job applicants, classified employees, paid, on-call employees, volunteers, temporary employees and part-time employees. Random drug testing applies only to those who are required to have a commercial driver’s license.

The police department and municipal courts may adopt additional standards.

“For instance, the Cottonwood Police Department must comply with all Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) regulations as they pertain to both legal and illegal substances,” the policy states.

The city also pays for the drug screenings for transportation and non-transportation employees, according to Human Resources Manager Amanda Wilbur.



The costs are:

• Transportations employee Breath Alcohol Test: $35

• Transportation employee Drug Screen (Random or Pre-employment): $50

• Non-transportation employee Drug Screen: $40

• Collection fee for each drug screen $26

The Town of Camp Verde has a similar policy, said Town manager Russ Martin.

“We also do a pre-screening for certain jobs like CDL drivers and police for example along with comprehensive background for most positions,” Martin said.