9 String Theory: International music duo comes to OTCA

The Old Town Center for the Arts is presenting the renowned international music duo, 9 String Theory, in concert Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. 9 String Theory joins the musical talents of Russian Domra virtuoso Angelina Galashenkova - Reed with the award-winning American classical guitarist John Huston.

John and Angelina are touring the Southwest U.S., presenting new music arranged for their extraordinary collaboration and instrumentation. The duo performs music of great variety and intense virtuosity, evoking musical traditions both ancient and modern, sharing with audiences the world’s diverse musical culture.

The show features globe-trotting musical selections that feature Argentine Tango, Spanish Flamenco and Russian Gypsy, with some new twists and turns that feature American composers, along with feats of musical daring from the world of Grand Opera. Domra virtuoso Angelina Galashenkova - Reed will stun you with what can be done on her 3 string Russian lute; and award-winning classical guitarist John Huston will give context for the music, and deepen your understanding of the world’s musical culture.

This concert is sponsored with help from the City of Cottonwood and Best Western Cottonwood Inn. Don’t miss this chance to hear them live in the vintage elegance of Old Town Center for the Arts, right here in Old Town Cottonwood.

Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com. Tickets are also available in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer and Mount Hope Natural Foods; and in Sedona at The Literate Lizard Bookstore. Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. Main Street in Old Town Cottonwood. For more information please visit oldtowncenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928.634.0940.