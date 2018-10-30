Camp Verde to host Hula festival Nov. 3 at Phillip England Center

“Aloha” – the most recognizable word in the Hawaiian language as a common greeting. Hawaiians regard the word with deep love, affection, compassion, kindness and grace.

It is in this aloha spirit the 15th annual Ho ike hula exhibition show presented by Halau Hula Napuaokalei`ilima will offer authentic Hawaiian Hula, culture and music. Kumu Hula Kehau Chrisman invites you to join the Halau (school) Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts (280 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde).

Doors open at 1:15 p.m. and the show starts at 1:30 p.m.

At the show, Haumana (students) will demonstrate hula they have learned over the years from Kumu Hula Kehau Chrisman featuring mele (songs) of Aloha (love). You can also take advantage of purchasing reasonably priced Hawai`i themed items for sale and as well as several unique Hawaiian artifacts in the silent auctions.

Proceeds benefit Aloha ‘Aina O Hawai‘i, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, supporting activities that promote the education of the general public about the customs, values, language, arts and crafts of the Hawaiian Culture.

Halau Hula Napuaokalei`ilima, based in Cottonwood, is under the direction of Kumu Hula (Hula Master) Kehau Chrisman.



Chrisman, formerly of Hawaii and now a Cottonwood resident, trained in Hawaii for 17 years to reach the highest rank of Hula Master following rigorous hula protocols taught by well-known and respected masters in Hawaii’s hula legacy.



She first started teaching hula in Hawaii in 1997 and has been teaching in Northern and Central Arizona since 2004.



Since opening the Cottonwood hula school in 2004, Chrisman has been teaching Hawaiian culture, including music, dance, and language, in the Verde Valley, Flagstaff and Prescott Valley. For more information about Halau Hula Napuaokalei`ilima, go to www.arizonahula.com.

Contact wanma@aol.com, (928) 639-4683 or email kumuhula@halauhulailima.com for ticket information.