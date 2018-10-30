College, construction industry partner to train, employ students

Yavapai College is rolling out an opportunity for men and women to earn while learning a high-demand skill and help a key industry fill its employee ranks.

YC is partnering with contractors in Yavapai County to offer paid internships for men and women interested in construction industry careers. Information about the internships and accompanying training classes will be provided at basic carpentry preview events next month in Prescott and the Verde Valley.

In response to demand for construction workers countywide, YC worked with contractors and builders over the last year to address labor-shortage and skills-training issues. The partnership resulted in the college offering a basic carpentry class (CBT 100) for the first time in many years this fall. The class covered, among other things, construction safety, power-tool operation, blueprint reading and provided hands-on training in framing, door and window installation, flooring and more.

Labor market statistics indicate the number of available carpentry jobs in Yavapai County is 15 percent higher than the national average. An estimated 570 carpentry jobs are projected to be available annually in Yavapai County over the next three years.*

A second basic carpentry class and a basic carpentry II class are enrolling for later this fall. The basic carpentry II class (CBT 110) will reinforce skills learned in CBT 100 with hands-on experience in cutting, fastening, footings, framing, assembly, door/window installation, flooring, and finishing. CBT 100 is a prerequisite for CBT 110.

Students selected for internships following the preview events will earn $14.75 an hour.

The basic carpentry preview events will feature an overview of class content and outcomes, a chance to talk to industry employers, Q&A sessions and more.

The Verde Valley event is planned 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 at VACTE, 3405 East State Route 89A, Bldng B, Cottonwood.

R.S.V.P’s are requested. Direct questions and R.S.V.P. to Karla Phillips, karla.phillips@yc.edu, 928-717-7720.

*Source: EMSI – a labor market analytics firm.