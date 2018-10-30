Red Bench Gallery is happy to announce the showing of unique and artistic photography by Karl F. Mullings. Join us on Saturday, November 3rd, during the Jerome First Saturday Art Walk from 4-8 p.m.

Karl picked up a camera at age 11 and never put it down. During his 15 years with the U.S. Marine Corp., his first published photograph appeared on the cover of an issue of Stars & Stripes Magazine in 1987.

During his 10-year Sedona residency, Karl learned to appreciate the beauty of the red rock country. With 21 years of professional experience as an independent self-employed photographer, his artistic expression has expanded and evolved.

Meet Karl during his debut art show, where he will display his original photography in various genres and sizes.

Live music by Lounge Lizard D. Complimentary glass of wine and snacks.

Red Bench Gallery is located in the Jerome Art Center @ the Old Jerome High School; 885 Hampshire Avenue, Building A, Studio 306, Jerome.

This is a free event.