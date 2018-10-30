Obituary: Juanita Hagedorn 1942-2018

Juanita Hagedorn, 76, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on Oct. 10, 2018. She was born on Sept. 29, 1942, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Otis and Nellie Brown.

At the age of 3, the family moved to Arizona.



Juanita was a graduate of Phoenix Union High school and Arizona State University. She became an Elementary Physical Education Teacher and taught for 19 years.



Juanita married the love of her life, Tom Hagedorn, on Dec. 29, 1973. In 2005, she and Tom retired and settled in Camp Verde, where they enjoyed spending peaceful time with a lot of their family, friends and beloved dogs. Juanita was an avid lover of nature, animals and the clouds in the sky.



Juanita is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her husband, Tom; brother, Robert (Karen) Brown; sister, Lorraine Robiolle; nieces, Dawn Godwin, Jeanine (Peter) Pflum, nephews, Gary Godwin, Jeff (Shanon) Brown; and many close friends and neighbors.





Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m., at the Chapel of Bueler Funeral Home, 143 W. Arnold Street, Camp Verde, Arizona, with burial to follow at Heritage Memorial Park, 12000 E. Heritage Memorial Ln., Dewey, Arizona.



In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity or animal shelter. Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.





Information provided by survivors.