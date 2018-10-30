Plea agreement for Cottonwood employee involved in water forgery case remains sealed

Those who want closure on the Cottonwood water-testing forgery case won’t get much clarity from court documents.

A Cottonwood employee who pleaded guilty last May to being involved in forgery of water testing samples will be sentenced at the end of the November, but his plea agreement remains under seal.

A 2017 report by the Arizona Department of Health Services revealed that Cottonwood employees “knowingly” submitted inaccurate information in testing drinking water samples for bacteria.

One employee pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of facilitation to commit forgery on May 4, according to court documents. His plea agreement remains under seal and court documents show there is no “intention of redistributing,” according to the Yavapai County Superior Court Clerk’s Office in Prescott.

His sentencing hearing is Friday, Nov. 30, at 8:30 a.m., at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Prescott before Judge Tina Ainley.

The defendant who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor is still an employee for the City of Cottonwood. Cottonwood City Manager Doug Bartosh said he is a “very good employee.”

“He was a new employee following the direction of his supervisor,” said Bartosh. “This was also recognized by DHS as he was one of two employees that they agreed to allow to still work in the lab. He has been a very good employee since and is now probably better equipped than anyone to ensure everything is done per requirements.”

Last May, an Arizona grand jury also indicted former Cottonwood foreman Hans Burnett on felony charges after an investigation revealed he allegedly told employees to modify bacteria test results.

“From 2015 to 2016, Burnett allegedly instructed subordinate employees to modify the test results and paperwork associated with drinking water compliance samples in Cottonwood,” according to a news release by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “The altered results were submitted to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality as part of the City of Cottonwood’s drinking water compliance obligations.”

During a public forum in June to address the issue, Cottonwood Utilities Manager Roger Biggs said mistakes were made but the water is “safe to drink.”

“The sample was contaminated, not the water,” he said. “We determined the contamination came from inside the residence.”

In a June email to The Verde Independent, Arizona Department of Environmental Quality spokeswoman Erin Jordan said ADHS alerted ADEQ after they discovered the issue with the water sample.

ADEQ then sent inspectors to the public water systems and collected water samples.

“The systems are in compliance with federal drinking water standards,” she wrote in the email. “Residents in the City of Cottonwood are being supplied healthy drinking water.”

Bartosh said the city did its own investigation into Burnett’s actions and did not come up with the same severity of fault as the Attorney General’s Office.

“Based on our investigation, there was no indication the public was ever at risk,” Bartosh said. “I think it was just sloppy, negligent work, based on our investigation.”

Burnett, who resigned from the city on May 23 will be sentenced on Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. in Prescott. Details of his plea agreement were not available in his court files as of press time.