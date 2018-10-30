Young Eagles Flight Rally at Cottonwood Airport Nov. 3

Area young people ages 8 to 17 will have a chance to take to the skies in the morning of Saturday, Nov. 3, as Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 952 Verde Valley hosts a Young Eagles Flight Rally the Cottonwood Municipal Airport (P52) Terminal.

Those attending the flight rally on Nov. 3 are asked to register by emailing their contact information with the name and age of the interested Young Eagles, to: P52YoungEagles@yahoo.com. Hourly flights will be flown at 8, 9, 10 and 11 a.m. Reservations will be taken until all available flights are filled, with some limited opportunity for stand-by flights. In the event of inclement weather, the Young Eagles Rally will be held the following Saturday, November 10.

The rally is part of the EAA Young Eagles Program, created to interest young people in aviation. Since the program was launched in 1992, Volunteer EAA pilots have flown more than 2 million young people who reside in more than 90 countries.

“Free airplane rides are just part of the Flight Rally,” said Tina Andres, coordinator for the event. “We hope to build relationships between pilots and young people, giving a new generation a chance to learn more about the possibilities that exist in the world of aviation.”

Pilots at the event will also explain more about their airplanes allowing young people to discover how airplanes work and how pilots ensure that safety is the prime concern before every flight.

Following the flight, each young person, will receive a certificate making them an official Young Eagle. Their name will then be entered into the “World’s Largest Logbook,” which is on permanent display at the EAA Air Adventure Museum in Oshkosh, WI. The Logbook is also accessible on the Internet at www.youngeagles.org.



In addition to the Certificate, the new Young Eagle will be given a Logbook with an access code for a completely free online Flight Training course offered by Sporty’s Pilot Shop.

Along with flight rallies, EAA members also fly Young Eagles on an individual basis. Each pilot volunteers their time and aircraft so the flights can be provided free of charge for interested young people.

Additional information about EAA and the EAA Young Eagles program is available on the Internet. Access to EAA’s Home Page is available at www.eaa.org. The Young Eagles web page is www.youngeagles.org.