5 things you should know about New Cornville business: ‘Living Spaces’

1.

In 2014, Mary Steibli began to show signs of dementia. Eventually, her husband Manfred decided that she needed better care than he could provide. So they decided to offer assisted living for others – in their own home.

“I didn’t want our whole lives upset,” Manfred said recently. “Thankfully, I had an epiphany last October.”

On Oct. 1, Manfred and Mary Steibli’s home officially became Living Spaces Assisted Living. Though licensed for as many as eight clients, Manfred Steibli said he will “aim for six, seven at the most.”

The Steibli’s 4,000-square-foot home has four bedrooms, with two bathrooms, one of the bathrooms is handicap equipped. Though staff prepares the meals, Manfred will cook “one of his hallmark” meals from time to time, such as German delicacies sauerbraten or schnitzel.

“As part of our ideology for food, we grow all the lettuces, herbs, tomatoes year round in our own greenhouse,” Manfred said.

Besides specialty dishes from Germany, Manfred also cooks traditional American dishes and “a little Asian food.

2.

If Living Spaces looks like an art gallery, it’s because it used to be.

For Mary the lifelong artist, the family home was known as Living Spaces Art Gallery. To Manfred, it’s one of the reasons their home is the “ideal environment” for an endeavor like assisted living.

“It’s very peaceful, quiet, and you rarely hear traffic from Page Springs Road,” Manfred said.

According to the Living Spaces website, https://livingspacesassistedliving.com, Manfred’s goal is to “provide excellent personal care in an uplifting setting.”

“The peaceful and natural environment is part of what our life should be,” he said.

3.

At Living Spaces, clients can bring their own furniture from home, or they can use furniture the Steiblis provide. Prefer a private room? Or don’t mind sharing? Manfred will work with each client to come up with a plan that is comfortable and works within the budget.

Other amenities include a registered nurse on call, daily housekeeping, exercise programs, appointment and transportation arrangements, an individual security call pendant, and plenty of outdoor access.

4.

With six acres, there are more than enough places for the clients to sit outdoors at Living Spaces, as Manfred not only encourages outdoor time, but staff provides safety and supervision.

Acres of horse pasture in front and back of the house, quite a sight for horse lovers who can enjoy their equine friends from either or outside of the house.

And trees, several different kinds of trees, such as elm, walnut, sycamore, willow and a plethora of fruit trees.

5.

Living Spaces is located at 500 S. Louise Lane in Cornville. Visit www.LivingSpacesAssisted Living.com for more information, call 928-634-4484 or email info@livingspacesassistedliving.com.