Cottonwood Police find third soda bottle bomb

A third soda bottle bomb was found Tuesday morning on the 700 block of East Mingus Avenue, according to Cottonwood Police.

"This time it was a 20-ounce plastic bottle. This particular 'bomb' detonated prior to law enforcement being contacted," said Cottonwood Police Sgt. Monica Kuhlt. "The noise of the detonation is what caused it to be located. The cap of today’s plastic bottle blew off and was found approximately 15 feet away."

Two other soda bottle bombs were found Monday at around the same location.

Details are being still being withheld on the contents of the soda bottle bombs because it is an ongoing investigation, according to Cottonwood Police