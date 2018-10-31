Kim Kori and Earthly Dreams at Rowe Fine Art Gallery

Bronze sculptor Kim Kori is a dreamer.

She dreams of what life would be like as one of the small creatures she sculpts. She dreams of ways to push her medium to the limit. And she dreams that anything in life is possible. Rowe Fine Art Gallery celebrates this award-winning artist with Earthly Dreams on Nov. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. during Sedona Gallery Association’s 1st Friday Gallery Tour. Kim returns to the gallery on Nov. 3 from 1 to 4 p.m.

At the show, Kim will debut her newest bronze sculpture, which depicts two gray tree frogs and an iris. Kim’s own adopted tree frogs served as the models for the sculpture, as did the iris garden behind her house. Kim says the town’s namesake, Sedona Schnebly, was known to have a lush iris garden, and many of the iris gardens around town sprang to life after Sedona shared her flowers throughout the community. “I wanted to pay tribute to Sedona Schnebly and her love for our area’s flora with a sculpture,” says Kim.

Fresh off a show at the Haggin Museum in Stockton, California, and the Sculpture in the Park invitational art show in Loveland, Colorado, where she was one of the show’s top 10 sellers, Kim is experiencing a creative burst. She never knows when inspiration will strike. Art collectors will get a sneak peek of that inspiration during Earthly Dreams when Kim unveils two works in progress.

“My life is all about nature and exploring distant lands with my imagination,” says Kim. “It isn’t always easy being a dreamer, but I can’t imagine life any other way. I try to combine elements of the flora and fauna from my dreams in my sculptures. I especially enjoy imagining what life would be like as a small creature in a tree, sitting on a mushroom or scurrying through plants much larger than myself while gathering sustenance. Nature is filled with infinite miracles that never cease to amaze me. I’m blessed to find these miracles surrounding my home every day.”

This one-woman show is a chance for art and nature lovers alike to spend time in Kim’s fantastical world. Wine and appetizers will be served.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-8877 or visit www.rowegallery.com.