Friday, Nov. 2, Main Stage hosts its monthly “First Friday’s Dance Party” with DJ ill.Ego. DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley but throughout Arizona.



Ill.Ego has been begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades. The event is free and begins at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3, Arizona’s own the Thunderhorse Band will bring their talents to Main Stage for a much-anticipated country night. This four-piece band hails from the northern part of the state and play a variety of country, classic rock and pop hits.

The music starts at 9 p.m. and there is no cover. Before the music starts, professional dance instructor, Dana De Luz, will lead a special country and line dancing class from 7:30 to 8:30. The cost is $5.

Dana also teaches a Latin dance class on Mondays and a dance class on Tuesdays that includes everything from ballroom to swing.



These classes are every Monday and Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Classes are $12 each.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are more Karaoke with hostess, Vinda Kristine at 8 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy.



Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11am to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.