Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent says he is ‘pleased’ with first month of school realignment

COTTONWOOD – One month into the new school year, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District Superintendent Steve King is “extremely pleased” with the realignment of Dr. Daniel Bright and Cottonwood Community schools.

“There’s a lot of good things going on. School spirit is being built,” King said. “Transportation and facilities departments have been outstanding.”

Before this year, the K-8 Cottonwood Community School was Cottonwood Middle School, a grade 6-8 school. Said Principal Matt Schumacher, “it has been wonderful to reinvigorate the campus and community with a new mix of families who all share a common vision for student success.”

“The prospect of getting to know students and their families over nine years instead of three years offers the possibility of developing far deeper relationships in a manner that will eventually permit more personalized learning experiences for kids,” he said.

Tuesday, King will update the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board on the district’s progress in the realignment of Dr. Daniel Bright and Cottonwood Community schools.

Also Tuesday, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek board could officially approve nine students into the district’s early admittance program for the 2018-2019 school year.

According to King, any child not at least five years of age by Sept. 1 would need to apply for early admittance to kindergarten.

The district then uses the first three weeks of the school year to “determine their readiness,” King said.

“If they’re not ready, they can go to our pre-K program, Bright Bears, or our brand new transitional kindergarten program,” King said.

This year, the district seeks approval of nine children whose families applied for early admittance, according to Tricia Winters, executive assistant to the Superintendent and Governing Board secretary.

“This year, all nine qualified,” Winters said.

Winters also said that in her 13 years with the district, she’s “only seen two who didn’t meet the criteria.”

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. for a study session to discuss extended learning programs in the district’s schools.

King will discuss the athletic offerings, afterschool and in-school programs, clubs and expanded possibilities, as each of the schools share some similar programming, yet there is variety in other programming, King said.

Programs such as robotics, student council, volleyball, cross country and golf are offered at each of the district’s schools.

After the study session, the board will hold its regular monthly meeting, at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the District Office, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

A copy of the agendas can be found at https://www.boarddocs.com/az/cocsd/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

Call 928-634-2288 for more information.