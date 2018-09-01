Teacher arrested for alleged sex with teen boy to formally resign

COTTONWOOD – Tuesday, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District’s governing board is expected to formally accept the resignation of a 22-year-old middle school teacher arrested earlier this month for an alleged sexual encounter with a 17-year-old boy.

On Aug. 16, the district placed Isabella Bowman, a teacher at Dr. Daniel Bright School, on administrative leave after she was booked on a sexual conduct with a minor charge by Cottonwood Police detectives.

In a resignation letter dated Aug. 20, Miller-Bowman offered District Superintendent Steve King her “sincerest apologies “to “everyone in the district who has been affected by this, both administration, teachers, parents and students.”

“I am deeply sorry for the way this has affected this community,” she stated.

Cottonwood Police Department stated in a press release that it “doesn’t appear any students of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek District were involved or that there was any inappropriate contact with those students.”

The release also stated that the 17-year-old victim “attends a school outside of that district and the relationship appears to have originated outside of any school setting.”

The resignation is an agendized action consent item for the board’s Sept. 4 meeting. The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will meet at 6 p.m. at the district office, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

A copy of the agenda can be found at https://www.boarddocs.com/az/cocsd/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

Call 928-634-2288 for more information.