‘Crooks’ Escapades’ Multimedia exhibition at Ratliff Gallery

William Crook and E. Manning Crook, resident Sedona artists and long-time married couple, will exhibit “Crooks’ Escapades”, a multi-media exhibition of current work at James Ratliff Gallery, Hillside Sedona, 671 StateRoute 179, Suites A-1 & A2, Sedona, Friday, September 7, with an opening reception from 5-8 p.m. Both artists will be present to discuss their work with gallery guests. This exhibit will continue through September 23.

The Crooks have been associated with the Ratliffs since the 80s although the couple has never exhibited together. Elaine began her Arizona exhibition career with the Art Wagon then on to Elaine Horwitch Gallery in Scottsdale and beyond to galleries in the West and Southwest.

“They traveled extensively to Indian Reservations in both the Southwest and Northwest. Bill taught Special Education in the Mesa Public School System for 31 years. Elaine familiarized herself with the Native American students at the then “Phoenix Indian School”. She started to paint the children and formed memorable relationships with them and their families. Elaine became immersed in and acclaimed for her colorful oil paintings of these Native Americans, some whom she’s known over 25 years.

Bill and Elaine have been welcomed to “Sunrise Ceremonies” on the Apache Reservations outside of Globe, Arizona.

The couple has never had children, but they regard their art as their legacy.

Although Bill will be 80 on August 23, he is still pursuing new techniques in acrylic painting with the upcoming exhibition. Bill states: “I’ll have 3 new works which I’ve designated as a “Neo Moderne style”. They incorporate a fusion of design, color and geometry to create a graphic sensory statement or sensorium of pleasant visual experiences.” Bill loves to use primary colors.

Elaine plans to exhibit a large landscape oil painting of the Red Rock Mountains in the Village of Oak Creek where they presently live. Working exclusively in oil, Elaine will reprise some of her images of Native American children for which she is nationally recognized. Attention to detail of the children’s hair and hands complements the authenticity conveyed in their dress.

Bill loves to paint with a sense of whimsy. Although he will not show his figurative work in the upcoming exhibition, interested guests can inquire about these paintings from the Ratliffs. Bill’s humor is essential to his work, his thoughts and his vitality - and as he says,”Each day is a Gift”

Delivering joy is what the Crooks do for one another and their gallery guests. Don’t miss the encounter. One night only.