For Rowe Fine Art Gallery’s Artists, It’s a Labor of Love

Being an artist isn’t all romance and inspirational strolls through the woods, communing with wildlife and sketching in plein air (though there’s definitely some of that). For the painters, sculptors and jewelers represented at Rowe Fine Art Gallery, art is a labor of love. It’s something you do even when you aren’t feeling inspired, and you do it because it’s your life’s work, your calling. Rowe Fine Art Gallery pays tribute to the beauty of the creative process on Friday, Sept. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. during the 1st Friday Gallery Tour with Labor of Love.

“I think there are some tricks we artists employ that make us want to work, even when we don’t think the inspiration is there,” says Ken Rowe, bronze wildlife sculptor and gallery owner. “For me, I can be frustrated in the studio, but when I have access to the animal that I’m sculpting, it fixes those frustrations. All of your inhibitions and stress disappears when you are in front of the critter that you are trying to immortalize. At that moment, there’s only one thing in front of you, and it’s what matters most. That’s when the creative process kicks in.”

Meet some of Rowe Fine Art Gallery’s northern Arizona artists, and ask them about their own tricks of the trade during this timely show that commemorates both Labor Day and the creative process.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-8877 or visit www.rowegallery.com.