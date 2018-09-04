Camp Verde mayoral, council candidates meet voting threshold

CAMP VERDE – Each of Camp Verde’s five council candidates met the minimum threshold of votes, according to Camp Verde Deputy Clerk Virginia Jones.
To determine the minimum threshold, divide the total votes by the number of available seats, in this case three council opening. Then divide by two and add one, which determines the 50-percent plus one vote that is necessary to win an election.
That threshold, for the Camp Verde council, is 809, Jones said.
Each of Camp Verde’s five council members reached that threshold, Jones also said. This means that based on the current results, the Camp Verde council election would have been resolved on Aug. 28 with Butner, LeBeau and Whatley having defeated both Bruce George and Carol German, Jones also said.
But Yavapai County’s Elections Office is not finished counting ballots county-wide, said Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman.
In a press release on Thursday, Hoffman stated that write-in results “will be available early [this] week.”
Visit www.yavapai.us/vote for updates on the Aug. 28 election.
