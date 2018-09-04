City implements new sewer capacity fees

As of October 1, the proposed new capacity fees for a typical new residential connection would be $1,124 for water service and $4,502 for wastewater service, totaling $5,626 for a typical new single-family residence in the city that receives both water and wastewater service.

Residential customers inside city limits required to install a one-inch water meter solely to service a city-mandated residential fire sprinkler system shall be charged a three-quarter-inch meter set and capacity fee if applicable.

Customers outside the City where no sewer is available will be charged water capacity fees only per the meter size below:

The following water and wastewater capacity fees shall be assessed for all new, nonexempt water and wastewater service connections from and after October 1, 2018:

Meter Size Water Fee

3/4” $1,124

1” $1,878

1 1/2” $3,744

2” $5,992

3” $11,243

4” $18,741

6” $37,472

8” $59,957

10” $86,197

Meter Size Wastewater Fee

3/4” $4,502

1” $7,518

1 1/2” $14,992

2” $23,995

3” $45,020

4” $75,048

6” $150,050

8” $240,089

10” $345,165

For more information, please contact the Utility Department at (928) 634-0186.