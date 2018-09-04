City implements new sewer capacity fees

As of October 1, the proposed new capacity fees for a typical new residential connection would be $1,124 for water service and $4,502 for wastewater service, totaling $5,626 for a typical new single-family residence in the city that receives both water and wastewater service.
Residential customers inside city limits required to install a one-inch water meter solely to service a city-mandated residential fire sprinkler system shall be charged a three-quarter-inch meter set and capacity fee if applicable.
Customers outside the City where no sewer is available will be charged water capacity fees only per the meter size below:
The following water and wastewater capacity fees shall be assessed for all new, nonexempt water and wastewater service connections from and after October 1, 2018:
Meter Size Water Fee
3/4” $1,124
1” $1,878
1 1/2” $3,744
2” $5,992
3” $11,243
4” $18,741
6” $37,472
8” $59,957
10” $86,197
Meter Size Wastewater Fee
3/4” $4,502
1” $7,518
1 1/2” $14,992
2” $23,995
3” $45,020
4” $75,048
6” $150,050
8” $240,089
10” $345,165
For more information, please contact the Utility Department at (928) 634-0186.
