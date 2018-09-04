Council could approve use of rodeo arena by casino, arena association

CAMP VERDE – For the first time since 2013, Fort Verde Days will include rodeo-related activities.

Known as the Bull Bash, bullriding activities will take place at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel’s Stargazer Pavilion on Oct. 12-13.

Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council could approve an agreement to afford the casino use of bucking chutes, pens, gates, fence posts and paneling, all of which belong to the Town of Camp Verde.

Currently stored at the Town’s street yard, the agreement states that the casino would be responsible for having the panels moved to the site of the Bull Bash on Wednesday, Oct. 10, then moved on Sunday, Oct. 14 to a site near the Camp Verde Sanitary District and near the site of the new Camp Verde Sports Complex, off SR 260.

Camp Verde Arena Association

A group known as the Camp Verde Arena Association wants to bring the rodeo experience to Camp Verde.

“This is a loose-knit group of folks working on a really cool thing,” said Town Manager Russ Martin.

Wednesday, the rodeo group will share with council its outline of needs and suggested location of a rodeo site, as well as a list of potential costs, according to council’s Sept. 5 agenda packet.

According to the agenda packet, Town Staff will move to direct staff to work with the Camp Verde Arena Association “to develop final plans and potential application for permits necessary to locate at the requested property.”

The Arena Association is interested in using a 42.65-acre northeast from construction of the Camp Verde Sports complex, the packet states.

The Arena Association will ask that the Town of Camp Verde provides the use of the land, “waives permits, allows us to run water from plant to us for dust control at no charge, and allow us to run waste water back to plant no charge,” Camp Verde Arena Association President Mary Phelps stated in an email to the Town.

The Arena Association will also ask the Town “to approve temp use of a temp yard on the south east side of water plant other side of the holding tanks to hold the arena equipment after the Fort Verde Days use” by Cliff Castle Casino Hotel.

The equestrian complex, according to the proposal, would include two arenas, horse stalls, bleachers, and parking for participants and for the general public, at an estimated cost of more than $880,000.

Where the money would come from, Martin said, has “yet to be determined.”

The first step, Martin said, is to “get council oriented with what this group needs.”

“That consideration can led to better short-term and long-term decisions,” Martin said.

Council meets

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

A copy of the agenda is available at the Town’s website, located at http://www.campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2018-town-council.

