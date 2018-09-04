Letter: Longing for days when basic humanness overcame the hate

Editor:

I know -- I am a Luddite -- but I remember when the border was easily crossed-in both directions.



Living in Nogales, we had good friends in class who crossed every school day, for classes in Nogales schools: we had employees -- yes, and friends -- who came to help with our household chores, and we welcomed the Braceros who came to work our crops. They did what they came for, we were delighted to see them, paid them, and they, satisfied with the status quo, went home with American dollars to take care of their families.



Shopping? Of course, virtually without a problem, in both countries. We did so love our huaraches, especially during WWII, when the fast growing little ones needed the shoe coupons most.

OK, these were what is now the “good old days.” But I am so very sorry that the friendships we enjoyed are now a matter of so much awful dissension.



Surely our basic humanness can somehow overcome the hate -- it behoves us to find a way back.

Elizabeth Harrington

Lake Montezuma