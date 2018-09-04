National Night Out returns to Cottonwood in October

COTTONWOOD -- National Night Out is coming back to Cottonwood neighborhoods on Oct. 2 with the aim of heightening drug and crime prevention awareness.

“This is a night for America and residents of Cottonwood to stand together to promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity,” stated Cottonwood Police Sgt. Monica Kuhlt in a news release. “National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement in the fight to build a safe community. On NNO we invite everyone in Cottonwood and surrounding areas to join us in giving crime and drugs a going away party.”



Cottonwood joins thousands of communities nationwide in the annual event. It is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch. The event is co-sponsored locally by the Cottonwood Police Department.



According Kuhlt, NNO in Cottonwood has been the most-attended NNO event in Arizona for the past seven consecutive years.



“Last year we estimated we had over 1,800 families and children in attendance,” she wrote in a news release. “This year, we are anticipating more than 2,000 participants, continuing to be the largest National Night Out event in Arizona.”

The event will be held on Oct. 2 from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Cottonwood Children’s Park.

“Residents in neighborhoods throughout Cottonwood and across the nation are asked to lock their doors and turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police,” Kuhlt stated in the news release. “The Cottonwood Police Department will be hosting a variety of special events at the Children’s Park once again this year.”

Tasing demonstrations will continue this year – but with a change. Instead of human volunteers, the demonstration will be conducted on targets with aluminum foil to allow spectators to see the electricity running between probes, Kuhlt said.