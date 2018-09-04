Underclassmen lead the way for Mingus at Peaks Invitational

FLAGSTAFF – Youth was well-served for the Mingus Union cross country team Saturday as the Marauders went head-to-head with some of the finest runners in Arizona at the Peaks Invitational.

The Peaks Invitational featured eight different races for runners of varying ability levels culminating in the boys and girls elite “Summit” race.

For the Marauders, Mingus’ finest effort of the day came from freshmen twins Claire and Aubrey Peterson, who finished in the 20th and 21st positions in a field of 180 runners in the Open JV race. The two freshmen girls covered the 5,000-meter course in 25-minutes, 34-seconds with Claire edging her sister by four-tenths of a second.

Younger runners also made a huge statement for the Mingus boys as sophomore Riley Bliss led the way for the Marauders in the boys Varsity Ascent race with a 20:13 clocking over 5-kilometers at Flagstaff’s tough Buffalo Park course. Bliss finished 48th overall and paced his teammates to a 12th place finish as Mingus put an impressive 1-minute, 44-second gap between its first and fifth scoring runners.

Following Bliss Saturday was senior Nick Lodico (54th in 20:43), sophomore Henry Durnez (74th in 21:32), freshman Marcus Bueno (78th in 21:48) and junior Taylor Capite (82nd in 21:57). There were 117 runners in the race.

Only one Mingus runner, senior Meg Babcock, competed in the elite Summit race. Babcock finished 36th out of 90 runners in 23:40.

Saturday, the Mingus runners travel to Embry Riddle University in Prescott for the Ray Wherley Invitational.