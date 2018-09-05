Acclaimed photographer, naturalist Ted Grussing featured at KSB's Speaker Series September 12

Free to members, residents and visitors, join Keep Sedona Beautiful (KSB) for a lively and picturesque presentation celebrating Sedona’s unique majesty as part of KSB’s Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 5:30 p.m. in KSB’s historic Pushmataha Center, 360 Brewer Road.

The evening will include complimentary appetizers donated by El Rincon Restaurante Mexicano and refreshments provided by KSB.

Ted’s talk is titled “Meandering Through Northern Arizona.” As a naturalist, attorney, pilot, author, businessperson, gem cutter, father and caregiver, few people have taken as many disparate paths in life as the multi-talented Ted Grussing. And for Grussing, doing so was more than just natural – it was destiny. A more conventionally-focused journey would simply not have sufficed, not for a spirit so keen on adventure and a mind so ravenous for knowledge.

Possessing a life-long passion for the art of photography since the age of 8, Grussing had his own darkroom and was undertaking professional photography assignments by the age of 14.



As a photographer, Grussing puts his love of flying and his skill as a pilot to good use. “My motor glider becomes an aerial tripod and shooting platform to capture beauty such as few others – even those who are pilots – get to see,” he notes. “It is my joy to share these sights with others through my photography.”

Grussing’s subjects include majestic aerial landscapes, wildlife and flowers plus imaginative, dreamlike composite images.



His prints are crafted with a virtuosity springing from many decades of study and practice and the excellence of his work has been acknowledged & featured by the editors of Arizona Highways Magazine and dozens of other publications and Internet galleries.

KSB’s monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series is held the second Wednesday of each month September through May, focusing on diverse programs relevant to our region’s unique environment.

Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc. is a nonprofit organization of members and volunteers committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the Greater Sedona Area.



For more information visit KeepSedonaBeautiful.org or call 928-282-4938.