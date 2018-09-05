CPR training offered at VOC Fire Station Sept. 22

CPR – or Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation – is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest.

To encourage more residents of the VOC to learn CPR, a CPR course will be conducted at the Sedona Fire District at Station #3, 125 Slide Rock Road, VOC. The course will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 22.

Cost is $50 and must be pre-paid. To register, call Jodi at 928-282-6800, Monday through Thursday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Specify the VOC course on Sept. 22. Deadline to register is Sept.19.

John Davis, Sedona fire marshal, spoke at the August 9th Big Park Regional Coordinating Council meeting. He told the group about the Pulse Point App. Below is information from www.pulsepoint.org about the App.

• Where adopted, PulsePoint Respond empowers everyday citizens to provide life‐saving assistance to victims of sudden cardiac arrest.

• App users who have indicated they are trained in CPR and willing to assist in case of an emergency can be notified if someone nearby is having a cardiac emergency and may require CPR.

• If the cardiac emergency is in a public place, the location-aware application will alert users in the vicinity of the need for CPR simultaneous with the dispatch of advanced medical care. The application also directs these potential rescuers to the exact location of the closest Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

• Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, at any time, but PulsePoint Respond empowers CPR-trained citizens to help improve patient outcomes and save lives by reducing collapse-to-CPR and collapse-to-deﬁbrillation times.

When citizens are more aware of and engaged with the health of their community, they become better partners with emergency agencies -- and a stronger link in response efforts.

AHA Heartsaver CPR course and AHA First Aid are offered at Fire Station #1 on Southwest Drive in West Sedona on the third Saturday of every month.

Check the website for more information, www.sedonafire.org.