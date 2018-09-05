Popular 'AZ Speaks' returns to Village Public Library

Sedona Public Library is pleased to announce the return of Arizona Humanities speaker program “AZ Speaks,” the longest-running, most popular program of Arizona Humanities. Speakers are selected based on their expertise and ability to offer content that inspires and entertains audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

You don’t want to miss these engaging, educational presentations so grab your calendar and make a note of the dates & programs shown below.

Programs begin at 1:30 at the Church of the Nazarene, 55 Rojo Drive in VOC. Generously funded by Arizona Humanities and Friends of Sedona Public Library, programs are free and open to the public.

The Fall Lineup:

Wednesday, September 12: “Life on the Lazy B as Lived by an American Cowboy and Rancher,” presented by Alan Day

In 1880, Alan Day’s grandfather homesteaded the Lazy B Ranch. This dusty, dry tract of land produced a U.S. Supreme Court justice, a lauded Arizona state senator, and a career rancher, cowboy, and land conservationist. In his presentation, Alan explores the ranching and cowboy life, from the simpler times of his youth through the myriad changes he has witnessed as an adult.

Monday, October 8: “Arizona Goes to the Moon,” presented by Kevin Schindler

Arizona played a key role in preparing to send humans to the moon in the late 1960s/early 1970s. The Apollo astronauts themselves traveled to the Grand Canyon and volcanic fields around the state to learn geology and practice their lunar excursions. Meanwhile, U.S. Geological Survey engineers worked with NASA staff members to develop and test instruments while artists joined forces with scientists to create detailed maps of the moon that were critical to navigating around the lunar surface.

Wednesday, November 14: “Protecting a Way of Life: Kinship Responsibilities,” presented by Royce and Debbie Manuel.

As an educator and member of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian community, Royce, along with his wife, Debbie, specializes in the revival, protection, and teaching of indigenous artistic traditions. Royce demonstrates the use of traditional tools and materials such as plant fibers, primitive bows and arrows, and knapping stones, while Debbie provides valuable insight into indigenous practices in both urban and tribal community settings.

Monday, December 10: “In the Footsteps of Martha Summerhayes,” presented by Wayne Ranney

Martha Summerhayes was a refined New England woman who entered the Arizona Territory in 1874 as the young bride of an Army lieutenant. Traveling in horrific conditions and dreadful heat, she soon despised the wild and untamed land. She gave birth to the first Anglo child born at Fort Apache, where the native women took her under their care. Martha wrote about her experiences in the classic book Vanished Arizona, in print since 1908. Ranney has a personal connection to the Summerhayes family, which he shares in the lecture.

Contact Cheryl Yeatts at 928-284-1603 or email voc@sedonalibrary.org for more information about these programs.