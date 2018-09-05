September happenings for Sedona Village Business Association

• Learn about “Color Theory” & why it’s important. Join us at our next “Lunch N Learn” when Margo Braman of MargoBDesign discusses “Color in Culture,” which includes the science of color theory and how different cultures perceive color. Is your designer qualified to utilize these techniques in your business? Find out! Bring your “Lunch N’ Learn,” Thursday, Sept. 6th, noon – 1pm at the Holiday Inn Express Conference Room. FREE for Sedona Village Business Association (SVBA) members and just $5 for non-members.

• Join us at our next board meeting on Tuesday, September 18th from 4 - 5:30 pm at the Hilton. Find out about exciting new events in the Sedona Village.

• SVBA is excited to be a sponsor of the 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on November 3rd starting at The Collective. The Sedona Village Business Association will have a booth there so please visit us. It’s free to join a team and we encourage walkers to contribute to this very worthy cause.

• Help “Light the Village” this year! We’ll be having our annual contest in December. Awards will be handed out for the top 3 businesses that create a beautiful light presentation in our Sedona Village. Your business must be decorated by December 3rd. The judging will we completed on December 19th with awards going out on the 20th. So, get started today in preparing for the season.

Questions on any of these events? call Rebecca Miller at 928-284-0966 or email info@sedonavillagebusinessassociation.org. We love volunteers, so contact us to see how you can help. sedonavillagebusinessassociation.org.