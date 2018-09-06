Camp Verde educator seeks animal bones, artifacts to teach science

CAMP VERDE – When Alexa Stephens looks for learning tools for her eighth-grade science class, she’s not fooling.

Stephens, in her first year at Camp Verde Unified School District, is interested in donations of animal skulls, animal bones, and animal artifacts for her new classroom.

Specifically, Stephens is looking for “skulls, any taxidermy, or preserved parts.”

Stephens, in her first year as an education professional, said she is “hoping to share with my classes the differences in animal biology and different adaptions that can easily be seen through the animals’ skulls, skin, fur, scales [and] bones.”

Any “viable donations will be displayed in my classroom year-round for educational purposes,” Stephens said.

She’s not accepting any parts that are fresh or not clean, rotting,” Stephens says. “Also, they must be legally obtained.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation can call or text Stephens at 419-654-3081 “and I can either pick up the donations if they are local, or we can set up a time to have them dropped off at the middle school.”



Beaver Creek Adult Center announces inaugural chili cook-off.

LAKE MONTEZUMA – Things are changing at the Beaver Creek Adult Center, says Diane Daniel.

Daniel, a member of the Beaver Creek Adult Center’s Board of Directors, recently talked about remodeling the center’s kitchen, as well as new paint, wood tables and chairs, and plans for new activities.

“We’ve held pancake breakfasts for the past four months, which were highly successful and have increased our membership by [more than] 30 just since March,” Daniel says.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, Beaver Creek Adult Center will hold its inaugural chili cook-off Saturday.

“We are looking for the best chili cooks in the Verde Valley,” Daniel says. “Are you one?”

Applications for the cook-off are available at the Beaver Creek Adult Center, located at 4250 Zuni Way in Lake Montezuma.

Cost to enter is free and open to the community. Pick up, fill out and return an application ASAP, as Daniel says there is limited space.



First prize is a $50 gift certificate and one year membership to the Beaver Creek Adult Center. Second and third prizes will also be awarded.



For more information, call the Beaver Creek Adult Center at 928-567-4556.