Charlie German, Jackie Baker to run off in November general election

CAMP VERDE – Joe Butner, Bill LeBeau and Robin Whatley are in as members of the Camp Verde Town Council, according to the Yavapai County Elections Office’s official final results which updated as of as of 12:22 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4.

In the race for Camp Verde’s three open council seats, newcomers Butner and LeBeau, and incumbent Whatley, defeated former council members Bruce George and Carol German.

With 1,478 votes, Butner took nearly one-quarter of the 6,032 total votes received by the five candidates. His 24.50 percent is more than 5 percent ahead than LeBeau and Whatley, 6 percent more than George and just shy of 7 percent more than former town council member Carol German.

Canvass

According to Camp Verde Town Clerk Judy Morgan, results are not official until council canvasses the election at a 5 p.m. Sept. 12 special session.

Once the results of the canvass are determined, Morgan must enter upon the records a statement known as the official canvas, according to the Elections Manual and ARS 16-646.

German, Baker to square off in November

Though Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German received almost 6 percent more votes than Jackie Baker, the two will square off in the Nov. 6 municipal primary election.

With 2,428 mayoral votes counted, German has 1,210 votes to Baker’s 1,071. Official write-in candidate Alex Goetting received 147 votes.

German has been mayor of Camp Verde since June 2013. Baker is currently on the Camp Verde Town Council.

Visit www.yavapai.us/vote for complete results of Yavapai County’s Aug. 28 election.

