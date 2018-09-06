Cottonwood sales tax leaps over final hurdle

COTTONWOOD – A proposed half-percent sales tax increase cleared the final hurdle in another 4-3 vote during a regular Cottonwood City Council meeting Tuesday.

“This is the finish of a long process,” said Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski, who has consistently been the swing vote on the issue. “We’ve discussed this for many meetings. I hope the public has had an opportunity and many opportunities to speak with their council.”

Also a 4-3 vote, Cottonwood adopted an almost $70 million budget in early August.

Council held the final reading of Ordinance 645 as well as a public hearing. No one from the public addressed council.

The adoption of the 0.5-percent increase raises the sales tax to 3.5 percent. Combined with the state and county sales tax, will be 9.85 percent.

The sales tax on rent will not be affected by the increase, according to Cottonwood City Manager Doug Bartosh. The local tax on metal mining will also not be affected.

