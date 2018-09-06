Martin names 2 finalists to become next CV marshal

CAMP VERDE – It’s down to two, as Russ Martin has narrowed his list of 15 candidates to become the next marshal of Camp Verde.

Friday, the town’s manager will interview Scott Peters and Corey Rowley, but not before the public has a chance to meet them.

From 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. Friday, Camp Verde’s residents will have an opportunity to meet the finalists at Thanks a Latte, located at 348 S Main St.

Martin said that although Peters and Rowley stood out, there were “several candidates in the group that had great skill sets.”

“These two gentlemen are the experienced versions,” Martin said.

Peters, who is the interim police Chief at Italy, Texas, is “very thoughtful,” Martin said.

“He has a good education, he can teach, coach, he has a good demeanor,” Martin said of Peters, who has also served as chief of the Wortham, Texas Police Department.

Rowley, who has served as the Yakutat, Alaska chief of police since 2016, has “had to work in conditions where resources are limited,” Martin said.

Rowley has also served as chief of the Hoonah, Alaska Police Department.

“Both are high-quality folks who seem to care,” Martin said. “Really top-notch folks.”

Following the meet-and-greet, Martin will interview each of the candidates for “about an hour.” As he is interviewing each candidate, the other will tour the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, he said.

At about 11:30 a.m. Friday, the candidates will meet with council for an informal lunch, Martin also said.

Following the interviews, Martin will “do as much research and background as possible.”

Martin said he hopes to “either make an offer or let people know” by Sept. 14 and to have the new marshal on the job “hopefully mid-October.”

“It would take either of them about that long to rearrange their lives,” Martin said.

