Obituary: Richard T. McDonald

Richard T. McDonald passed away peacefully at home Sept. 2, 2018, at the age of 91, in Camp Verde, Arizona.



He was born in Rockville, Nebraska, to the late Richard T. McDonald and Rose (Kastl) McDonald.





He was a Second Lieutenant in WWII, a General Surgeon at the Flagstaff Medical Center and a Rancher, later in life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Patty Cannizzaro and brother, Charles McDonald.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Annette McDonald; daughters, Tracy Marvelle and Leslie Woolery; and siblings, Joan Muhvic, Joseph McDonald, Francis McDonald and Barbara Lutey.



A Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sep. 8, 2018 at Bueler Camp Verde Funeral Home, 143 W. Arnold St. Burial will follow at Ft. McPherson, Maxwell, Nebraska, Sept. 24, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Verde Valley Medical Center.



