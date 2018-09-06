Obituary: Viola D. Cherwink 1927-2018

Viola D. Cherwink, 91, passed peacefully on Aug. 25, 2018. Viola was born in Des Moines, Iowa, to William De Forrest and Viola Marie (Hagglund) Gay on March 13, 1927.





At age 5 they moved to San Diego and her father taught music in the City Schools.

He taught her violin and she went on to play with different orchestras throughout the years. She was an avid roller skater, dancer and musician along with a love of the outdoors.



In 1951 she married Joseph Dale May and had a daughter, Linda Sue in 1952. Viola worked at Convair /General Dynamics during the Atlas Missile development and was proud to be a part of those efforts. Several years later she married Joseph W. Cherwink and loved his three children Bob, Jo, and David.

Through the years they enjoyed travelling the world, with adventures to Asia, Russia, South America, Australia, and Europe. She retired in 1985 after 20 years working for Cubic Corporation.

They continued their travels with an RV driving across the U.S. and enjoyed multiple cruises.



In 1991 they left San Diego and moved to Lake Montezuma. They enjoyed their new golf community and meeting new friends. After her husband passed away she joined Red Hats, Civic Club, was hostess at the Adult Center and volunteered with several community endeavors.

She treasured time with friends, and loved to spend every moment she could with family. She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Chuck) Dorris, Joe Cherwink’s children Robert, Jo Bell (Dennis), and David Cherwink (Wan). Four grandchildren, Teek, Adam (Sara) Dorris, Joe (Shaun) and Justine Cherwink, along with four great-granddaughters Brianna, Britney, Bella, and Braeley.

She was full of energy, love and fun. She will be missed every day. Please leave condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by survivors.