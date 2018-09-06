This weekend in football Sept. 7

Camp Verde (1-1, 0-0) at Chino Valley (1-1, 0-0), 7 p.m. on Friday
Mingus Union (3-0, 0-0) at Chandler Seton Catholic Prep (2-0, 0-0), 7 p.m. on Friday
Arizona (0-1, 0-0) at Houston (1-0, 0-0), 9 a.m. on Saturday on abc
No. 18 NAU (1-0, 0-0) hosts No. 6 Eastern Washington (1-0, 0-0), 4 p.m. on Saturday on Your Phoenix CW/NAU TV
ASU (1-0, 0-0) hosts No. 15 Michigan State (1-0, 0-0), 7:45 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN
Arizona Cardinals (0-0) host Washington NFL team (0-0), 1:25 p.m. on Sunday on Fox
