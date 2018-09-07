Commentary: Good things happening at Beaver Creek School

Teachers administered the NWEA benchmark assessment to their students this month. We now have meaningful data that will help us to make appropriate instructional decisions in the classroom for our students.

The maintenance staff has installed artificial grass in the front play area of the preschool. This project has been paid from First Things First funds.

Allie Wheeler organized for our students to attend several performances at Yavapai College through the Curtain Up series. We are delighted that our kids will get to be a part of this cultural experience once again.

Rick Ward has begun teaching a class focused on college and career readiness to our third through eighth grade students. This class is designed to help students identify viable career paths and create a map to get them to their goals.

Parent-Teacher conferences will take place the week of Sept. 10. Teachers look forward meeting families. Kudos to Principal Sacco for coordinating on-line parent signups for conferences.

The office staff under the direction of Sharon Brooks has completed updating emergency cards for all 300 students.

The Volleyball team is off to a great start; they are undefeated for the season. Great job to the players and coaches Jesica Kramme and Micca Martinez.

Coach Betsy Ciminieri and her cross country team have been working hard and making great progress toward their goals. Several runners have placed in the top 10 repeatedly.

Go Bobcats!

--By Beaver Creek School District Superintendent Karin Ward and Beaver Creek School Principal Katrina Sacco