Obituary: Zane Simmons Sr. 1931-2018

Zane Simmons Sr., 87, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away Aug. 29, 2018. He was born on June 8, 1931, in Frank, West Virginia.







Zane served in the U.S. Air Force and spent four years in Japan. He retired with Roadway Express, and he was proud of the many 1 million mile awards for safe driving that he received.



Zane is survived by his wife, Delores; and his seven children: Cheryl Loomis of Newburgh, Indiana; Glenn Simmons of Alpine and Camp Verde, Arizona; Bill Simmons of Cottonwood, Arizona; Doug Simmons of Cottonwood, Arizona; Renee Patterson of Foxfire, North Carolina; Diane Hunt of Cottonwood, Arizona; and Zane Simmons Jr. of Scottsdale, Arizona.



Additionally, Zane is survived by 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.





He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Margie Simmons and one grandchild.





A small service will be held on Allegany Mountain of West Virginia sometime in October.





Information provided by survivors.