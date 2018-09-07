VACTE recognizes September students of the month

At its Sept. 4 meeting, the Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education Superintendent Bob Weir presented the program’s September 2018 Student of the Month awards to Mingus Union High School automotive student Jacob Amis, Sedona-Red Rock High School sports medicine student Mary Westervelt, Valley Academy construction student Luis Rivera and Camp Verde High School graphic and web design student Angel Brady, from left.

Titled the Jones Ford Verde Valley CTE Student of the Month award, each winning student receives a Valley Academy certificate, a free oil change from Jones Ford Verde Valley and a plaque with the monthly winner’s picture that will be on display in the school’s front office.

Both VACTE and Jones Ford Verde Valley will also have a plaque with the students of the month. Camp Verde, Mingus and Sedona-Red Rock high schools are encouraged to send in its nomination and a short explanation as to why the student should be named Student of the Month.

Send in nominations to VACTE Superintendent Bob Weir by the 25th of each month to bweir@vacte.com. For more information, call 928-634-7131.