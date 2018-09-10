Chamber Music Sedona opens season with rare violin-guitar duo concert

Chamber Music Sedona is having its first concert of the 2018-19 season, featuring Grammy Award-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux and rising-star violinist Kristin Lee. This special event will take place at 5 p.m. on October 4, 2018 at Barbara Antonsen Memorial Park, a new outdoor venue overlooking stunning vistas of Sedona’s Red Rocks. Featuring a rare duo combination of guitar and violin, the exceptionally talented pair of artists will perform a dynamic program with music ranging from the classical era through Piazzola and Brazilian Folk tunes.

Jason Vieaux has been hailed as one of today’s most gifted classical guitarists, although his abilities extend beyond the classical to an impressively wide variety of music. His album, Play, won a Grammy Award in 2015 for Best Classical Instrumental Solo. Vieaux’s extensive discography also includes collaborations with bandoneonist Julien Labro, harpist Yolanda Kondonassis and the Escher String Quartet. On stage, Vieaux has performed as a concerto soloist with over 100 orchestras around the world, and has cultivated a stellar reputation as a chamber musician and programmer. His performance highlights include the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Philadelphia Chamber Music Society, Ravinia Festival and the Caramoor Festival as Artist-in-Residence. With a passion for teaching aspiring guitarists, he founded the Jason Vieaux School of Classical Guitar, an unprecedented technological interface that provides one-on-one lessons to students of any age, location or skill level.

Critics have praised violinist Kristin Lee for her remarkable versatility, impeccable technique and ability to captivate audiences as a soloist, recitalist and chamber musician. Born in Seoul, Lee started playing the violin at the age of five and quickly won First Prize at the prestigious Korea Times Violin Competition. After moving to the U.S., she entered the Pre-College Division at The Juilliard School, from which she later earned a master’s degree. Lee was chosen to study under famed violinist Itzhak Perlman after he heard her perform Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto. As her career has blossomed, she has performed alongside many of the world’s leading orchestras and has received several awards and distinctions, including the coveted Avery Fisher Career Grant. Drawing inspiration from her own personal and professional journeys, Lee recently launched a project called Americana, which showcases the unique sound and vibrant history of American music. She is also the co-founder and artistic director of Emerald City Music, a chamber music series that seeks to bring first-rate classical music to the diverse communities of Washington’s Puget Sound region.

The Vieaux-Lee concert is sure to dazzle attendees and provide an impressive start to Chamber Music Sedona’s 36th season, which will feature performances by the Escher String Quartet, superstar pianist Yuja Wang and many others. This concert is not part of Chamber Music Sedona’s Subscriber Series, as it will serve as a fundraising initiative for the organization’s programs to support elderly/homebound patrons and musical education in local schools. As part of this mission, Chamber Music Sedona will host a concert open only to local students earlier in the day on October 4. Tickets for the Vieaux-Lee concert are priced at $50 for adults and $15 for students (with ID); children under 12 may attend at no cost. Seating will be provided at the venue, which is located at Posse Grounds Park, 525 Posse Ground Road, Sedona. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit https://chambermusicsedona.org.